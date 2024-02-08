Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $6.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,817.77 or 1.00019954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010673 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00192350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000241 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

