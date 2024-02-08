Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $18.80. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 65,926 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.71%.

In other news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

