Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Reduced by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,005 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

SMFG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 388,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

