Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Keyera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $369.59 million 0.46 -$140.60 million ($7.03) -2.34 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.02

Analyst Recommendations

Keyera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Midstream Partners. Summit Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keyera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Midstream Partners and Keyera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Keyera 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.80%. Keyera has a consensus price target of $32.06, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keyera is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -11.43% -7.26% -1.88% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Keyera beats Summit Midstream Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

