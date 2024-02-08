Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Raised by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $683.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.44 and a 200-day moving average of $306.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $699.77.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock worth $18,558,352. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

