Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

PAYC stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

