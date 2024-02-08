Swiss National Bank Has $40.34 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.