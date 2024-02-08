Swiss National Bank Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Conagra Brands worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

NYSE CAG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

