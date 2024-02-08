Swiss National Bank Has $42.57 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of LKQ worth $42,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

