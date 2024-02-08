Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Zscaler worth $43,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $244.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $246.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

