Swiss National Bank Sells 135,900 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 135,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $50,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

