Swiss National Bank Sells 56,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.