Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

