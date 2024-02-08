Synapse Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Synapse has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $137.28 million and $16.10 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,295,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

