System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.64) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of System1 Group stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 400 ($5.01). The stock had a trading volume of 92,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. System1 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.72 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 1.38.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

