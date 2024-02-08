T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock valued at $407,941,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

TMUS traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.31. 1,619,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

