T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock valued at $407,941,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.78 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

