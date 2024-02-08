T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $205.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock valued at $407,941,401. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.