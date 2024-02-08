T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.15. 966,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,870. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after buying an additional 325,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

