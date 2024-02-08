Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Tapestry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

