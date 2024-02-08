Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 4,251,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,322. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,454,000 after acquiring an additional 505,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,613,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $198,882,000 after acquiring an additional 398,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.