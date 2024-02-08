Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.35, but opened at $42.23. Tapestry shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 641,068 shares trading hands.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

