Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.