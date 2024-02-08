TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $142.39. 438,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.