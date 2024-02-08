TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $50.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 884,295 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,831,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.