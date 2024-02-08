Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.760-6.900 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

THC stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,781,000 after acquiring an additional 132,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.