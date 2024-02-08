Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.54. 58,379,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,985,055. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

