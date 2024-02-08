Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,266,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,333 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 1,424,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

