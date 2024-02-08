The AZEK Company Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AZEK by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

