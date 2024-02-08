The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average of $217.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

