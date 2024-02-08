The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,098. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

