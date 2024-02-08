The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 94772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

