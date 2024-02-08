The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

HIG opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

