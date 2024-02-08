The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Increases Dividend to $1.37 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $198.53 on Thursday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,308,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

