The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,895. The stock has a market cap of $360.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $365.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

