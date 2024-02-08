The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

