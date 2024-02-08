The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of MTW opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
