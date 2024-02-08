The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

