The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

