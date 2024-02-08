The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

