The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Williams Companies worth $226,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.