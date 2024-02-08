Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $10.29 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $255.19 million and $10.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015969 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.17 or 0.99998800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010597 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00188009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02525305 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,331,724.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

