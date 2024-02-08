Timothy R. White Sells 2,895 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

