TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TJX stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. TJX Companies has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $98.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.