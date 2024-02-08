Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $32,673.71 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Torah Network alerts:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.40740907 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,118.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

