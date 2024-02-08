TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.62

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.62, but opened at $33.91. TORM shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 87,076 shares changing hands.

TORM Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TORM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in TORM by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

