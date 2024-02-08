Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Acquires £18,640 in Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 466,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £18,640 ($23,367.18).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Totally alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Simon Stilwell purchased 500,000 shares of Totally stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,340.10).

On Wednesday, November 29th, Simon Stilwell purchased 550,000 shares of Totally stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($41,368.94).

Totally Price Performance

TLY stock opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a PE ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Totally plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.76 ($0.37).

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.