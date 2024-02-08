Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.2 billion-$304.2 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.52. 182,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,758. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

