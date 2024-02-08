Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.2 billion-$304.2 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TM
Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Motor
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.