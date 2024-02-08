TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.24

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.24 and last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 49069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.3863071 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.