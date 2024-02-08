TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,772 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

