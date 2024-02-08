Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $92.25.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

